Submit 23 proposals for 2023: Delhi chief secy to depts

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked all departments to prepare a 23-point agenda of works, projects and issues to be taken up on priority this year. Officials said the aim behind this is to keep a tab on their progress and to accelerate sustainable development and growth of Delhi.

According to senior government officials, such directions have been issued for the first time by a chief secretary. “The 23-point agenda corresponds with the year 2023. All departments will have to submit 23 proposals that they will work on this year. The departments will have to complete the work by the end of the year,” said a senior official.

Officials said the CS has also issued an office memorandum to department heads in this regard. “All departments of Government of NCT of Delhi should work on mission mode approach on various issues related with public services to accelerate sustainable development and growth of Delhi. Accordingly, HODs of every department, organisation, PSU, society, etc. of GNCTD shall prepare a list of 23 works/projects/issues pertaining to their department, organisation, PSU, society, etc. that have to be taken up on priority for the year 2023,” it read.

He also said heads of all departments and institutions shall submit a proposal of 23 works/projects/issues, whether ongoing or new ones, that should be completed during the year after due deliberation with all stakeholders. “All should also take into consideration various timelines fixed by GNCTD and any other targets/directions that have been directed by respective forums, such as Hon’ble Supreme Court, Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, Hon’ble NGT, etc while finalising the Mission 2023,” said the CS.

Senior Delhi government officials also said, “This is also to keep a tab on projects they are working on to check the progress. This is happening for the first time. When he (CS) had taken charge, he asked for four points related to the departments and work they were doing. A mission for 2023 to boost work is new and is also positive. This will also help expedite ongoing and upcoming projects.”

Officials said departments will also have to list timelines and details of nodal officers (name, designation, email ID, mobile number, address), pertaining to each department, organisation, PSU, society etc. The departments were asked to submit their agenda to the office of the CS before January 7 afternoon. The memorandum was also issued to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and HODs of Government of NCT of Delhi.