Essel Group’s Subhash Chandra sells 3-acre bungalow on Delhi’s Bhagwan Das Road for Rs 1,260 crore

Subhash Chandra had acquired the property in 2015 for Rs 304 crore, translating into a more than four-fold increase in value over the past decade. (Express Archive, enhanced with AI)

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra has sold a prime Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow to an unnamed businessman for Rs 1,260 crore in what is being touted as one of the costliest property deals in recent times, sources said.

The nearly 3-acre bungalow on Bhagwan Das Road in close vicinity to Connaught Place and India Gate has been bought by a “Delhi-based business family”, the sources said, refusing to divulge the identity of the buyer.

The residential plot is on the same road as another plot that Gautam Adani conglomerate had bought in 2020 for a reported Rs 400 crore.

Sources said the Rs 1,260 crore deal will be closed by the first week of December.