Sub-inspector is 4th Delhi Police casualty

On Tuesday morning, a 59-year-old Delhi Police personnel passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Army Base Hospital. Sub-inspector Karambeer was deployed as the driver of ACP Seelampur, and was admitted to the hospital on June 2. He is the fourth Delhi Police personnel to have succumbed to the virus.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said, “He was on ventilator support for the last five days, and Tuesday morning he lost his life fighting ailments related to Covid-19. He was diabetic.” Karambeer, a resident of Brijpuri in Northeast Delhi, is survived by his 55-year-old wife and six children.

His son Pawan told The Indian Express, “My father fell sick at the end of May. He had fever and breathing issues. His result came positive on June 2, and he was moved from a private hospital to Army Base Hospital. I spoke to him on the night of June 2, He said he was okay. He was moved to the ICU the next day.” The policeman’s daughter too has tested positive and is under home-quarantine.

Karambeer joined the force in 1984, and was due to retire in December. ACP (Seelampur) Saurabh Chandra recalled him as a “punctual, soft-spoken” colleague who rarely took leaves. “I inquired about his health a day before he was put on ventilator. He was a thorough gentleman,” said Chandra.

