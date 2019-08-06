Stun guns get police go-ahead, tender floated to get 1,000

To control aggressive crowds, the Delhi Police has decided to equip personnel with stun guns and electric/shock batons. The decision to procure non-lethal weapons was made by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, months after police personnel clashed with a sword-wielding tempo driver and his son in North Delhi.

Advertising

On Monday, the provisioning and logistics department of Delhi Police floated a tender to procure 1,000 stun guns with lights and electric batons. “Indian companies have been invited… foreign firms have also been asked to participate through their India-based authorised dealer. The last date to apply is September 23,” a senior police officer said.

Facing flak from the Delhi High Court over the handling of the North Delhi incident, wherein the driver and his son were allegedly beaten up and a police officer sustained injuries, Patnaik called a meeting last month and discussed new ways of controlling aggressive crowds.

“Officers suggested that devices such as stun guns and electric batons could be procured. The idea is to use these devices in situations where a person has to be subdued without lethal force,” the officer said.

Advertising

Delhi Police spokesperson, DCP Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said: “We have decided to procure these devices to control the crowd; we have floated tenders.”

In 2015, the then Delhi Police chief B S Bassi had decided to procure stun guns, but the idea was later dropped. “The tender specifies that the devices have lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, with long standby life of more than three weeks. It should withstand against usage of minimum 250 shocks once fully charged and not cause permanent psychological or physical damage to people.

It should also not have any effect on pacemakers or other electronic implant in the body of a person, as well as patients of epilepsy and other similar medical conditions. The firm concerned will have to submit a certificate issued by the Medical Council of India or a similar body in a foreign country,” the officer said.