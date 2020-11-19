Study to find ways to raise Delhi’s tax revenue

DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said, "This partnership will allow government to tap into the wide range of experts... for the overhaul of tax administration in Delhi.” (Representational Image)

As the pandemic continues, the Delhi government has commissioned a study to find ways to augment tax revenue and iron out the creases slowing down the delivery of public services in the city. Facilitated by the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, the government signed a contract Wednesday with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) in this regard, an official statement said.

“It’s an important step in Delhi government’s resolve to bring in tax reforms. We have tied up with CEGIS who will provide… comprehensive data analysis on GST, vehicle tax, stamp duty, excise duty, along with comparative state analysis for benchmarking to further improve our tax revenue capacity,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. He added that Delhi may see newer tax reforms and enforcement measures in the near future based on recommendations by experts.

DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said, “This partnership will allow government to tap into the wide range of experts… for the overhaul of tax administration in Delhi.”

