Study lists top excuses of schools to deny admission to children under EWS quota

The 3:1 rule of seats followed by schools, denying admission to EWS children despite availability of seats, and institutes not providing books and uniform to children are the top-most grievances of those seeking admission under relevant provisions of the RTE Act, a study has revealed. After surveying almost 1,200 grievances since October 2016, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), in its study that will be released soon, has listed grievances of parents seeking admission under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The section mandates reservation of 25 per cent seats for children belonging to Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) categories. Schools have been reducing EWS seats, citing the 3:1 rule, wherein for every three general students admitted from the general category, there shall be one student under the EWS/DG category.

“What we have seen is if there are less number of students admitted under general category (against the total number of seats available), the schools reduce EWS seats. After the draw of lots, the schools cite less admission under general category to put EWS students in the waiting list. This is a very recurrent problem,” said Anurag Kundu, DCPCR member.

The other problem cited in the study is schools not admitting students despite having seats. According to rules, schools are required to declare vacant seats with the Directorate of Education (DoE) before the admission process begins. Denial of books and uniform is another issue, as listed in the study. According to rules, schools are required to provide the material and the government reimburses them later.

Stating that there is a case in the High Court, schools often do not provide free books and uniform, said the study. “The court’s final verdict is still pending, but in the earlier orders it has never issued a stay… Instead, it asked schools to continue giving books and uniform for free,” said Kundu.

Schools demanding income certificates from parents of DG category candidates and high ancillary charges for picnic and other school activities are the fourth and fifth grievances. As per rules, those admitted under DG category need not submit income certificates.

The report has also named schools that are habitual offenders, who have been violating provisions under Section 12(1)(c) of RTE Act. Twenty such schools have been named so far.

