Study on Connaught Place smog tower underway, IIT-Bombay to submit interim report by June

Nearly seven months after it was installed, the impact of the smog tower at Connaught Place at different distances from the tower is still unclear and being studied.

The smog tower, installed by the Delhi government on the Supreme Court’s orders, near the Shivaji Stadium Metro station was inaugurated on August 23 last year. IIT-Bombay is undertaking a two-year long study to assess its performance.

An official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said that IIT-Bombay is likely to submit an interim report by June, which might provide more details on how the tower has been functioning. The team that is conducting the study has submitted five monthly reports so far to the DPCC, the official said. The tower functions for 12 hours a day, from 9 am to 9 pm.

A total of 10 monitoring stations have been installed within a 1-km radius from the tower. Data is being collected from these stations every day. The tower was expected to have an impact on a 1-km radius from its centre. “The focus is on monitoring PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration, and the smog tower is not intended for gases,” the official said. The stations are at locations including a YMCA building, a police booth near the Hanuman mandir, an NDMC public toilet and residential quarters on Ashoka Road.

Methods to optimise the tower’s functioning are still being worked out. While imported filters are now being used, local manufacturers are being considered to lower the cost of running the tower. “In November and December, filters were dislodged briefly and there were some leaks that allowed infiltration of air. New formations of the filters were tried out to minimise leakages,” the official said. The tower takes in air at the top, passes it through filters, and releases it at the bottom of the tower.

According to the reports submitted to the DPCC, the average reduction in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels at the outlet after filtering ranges from around 35%- 45% in November to around 80% -85% in February, the official said.

A little before noon on Friday, the screen on the tower showed that the PM 2.5 level was 22.23 µg/m3. The “controlled” PM 2.5 level was 20.25 µg/m3, only two points less than what the tower was taking in. Similarly, the PM 10 level was 27 µg/m3, and the “controlled” level was 25.15 µg/m3. Going by the monitor on the tower, the air quality even before going through the tower was well within the 24-hour standards for particulate matter. The 24-hour standard for PM 10 is 100 µg/m3, and the 24-hour standard for PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3.