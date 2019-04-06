Students who failed brought to Goel event, Delhi BJP to probe

Alleging that around one lakh students who failed were not re-admitted to Delhi government schools, Union Minister Vijay Goel Friday said he will conduct a “reality check” of schools to “expose the false claims” of the Aam Aadmi Party.

During a press meet attended by MP Pravesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, Goel alleged that five lakh students failed in Delhi government schools in the last four years, of which only four lakh were re-admitted. He further said he plans to organise a conference of parents of the failed children to “expose” the claims of the Delhi government.

The event, however, led to some raised eyebrows as a group of children, who Goel claimed were not re-admitted to government schools after failing, were brought to the hall.

Sources said a section of senior leaders were unhappy with children being brought in for a press conference.

When asked about children being brought during the press meet, he said, “These children had come because they were unhappy after being mistreated by Delhi government schools. They came to share their problems because an injustice had been done to them.”

Delhi BJP media head Pratyush Kanth, meanwhile, said he will conduct an “internal inquiry” into children being brought for the event.

Sources further said some senior leaders were not enthused that posters criticising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been pasted over the PM’s photo on the backdrop of the stage.

Goel, however, said, “The banners are changed according to the topic of the press conference. It has a negative message — it says ‘reality check of Delhi government’s achievement. Kejriwal bluff: Delhi government schools are making a fool of poor people’.”

Currently 16 lakh students study in 1,028 government schools in Delhi. To conduct a “reality check”, Goel will visit a government school on Saturday.