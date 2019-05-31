Delhi: Students’ union head ‘kills himself’

President of Ram Lal Anand College Students’ Union Utkarsh Sharma (22) allegedly committed suicide at his home in Nanakpura Thursday.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said Sharma’s body was found inside his room.

“His brother Udit Sharma said his father had taken the family to UP and Utkarsh was alone in the house. Utkarsh didn’t answer when his father called around 10.45 am, and his brother rushed from Palam and found the house locked from inside. He broke into the house and found Utkarsh hanging,” said Arya. He said no suicide note was recovered.

Anurag Sharma, Utkarsh’s cousin, told The Indian Express that they don’t know why he committed suicide. “He last spoke to his mother and asked her to connect him to his father. But the phone got disconnected. When we called back, he did not pick up,” said Sharma. “Neighbours said he was last seen at 11 am when he handed over some sports equipment to kids… There were no signs. We are yet to go through his phone, we may get some clues from there,” he added.