Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Clash erupts at JNU: JNUSU claims attack after march seeking justice for IIT-B student, ABVP says Shivaji portrait thrown in dustbin

JNUSU alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attacked students soon after a candlelight march seeking justice for IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki. The ABVP denied the allegations and accused the JNUSU of insulting Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The altercation happened around 9 pm on Sunday at Teflas in the JNUSU office, following which the ABVP claimed that they marched towards the gate. (Express file photo, representational)
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Sunday alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attacked students soon after a candlelight march seeking justice for IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide last week. The ABVP denied the allegations and accused the JNUSU of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A notification released by the ABVP Sunday said, “They (JNUSU) threw the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Jyotiba Phule and Maharana Pratap in the dustbin… Why are Naxalites always inviting outsiders to create anarchy in JNU?”

Meanwhile, a notification released by the JNUSU said, “ABVP has once again resorted to attacking students in Teflas. This was done soon after a candlelight march in solidarity with the call by Darshan Solanki’s father. Solanki, an IIT Bombay student, was institutionally murdered by the casteist environment of IIT-B”

The ABVP denied this allegation and stated that it organised a function to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “After the event, the garland from Shivaji’s photo was removed and thrown away by the students of the left,” the ABVP said in their statement.

The altercation happened around 9 pm on Sunday at Teflas in the JNUSU office, following which the ABVP claimed that they marched towards the gate.

“Even earlier, they did not let us put up Maharana Pratap ji’s statue. Lenin and Rosa Luxemburg do not even belong to the country and are responsible for millions of deaths; why are their photos displayed? What is the problem of putting photos of the ones who fought for our country is our biggest question,” said ABVP spokesperson Ambuj.

“These are particularly people of the Left and they do not represent students. Most of them were outsiders,” he added.

The Indian Express reached out to members of the JNUSU but received no response.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 10:20 IST
