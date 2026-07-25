‘Students stuck in buses for hours’: Parents fret as schools hit near Jantar Mantar

“Why disturb parents mentally everyday?” “How will we manage to take students from school?” “Children remained stuck in buses for hours?” These have been among the concerns of the parents whose children have been studying in schools in Central Delhi where daily commute has been affected amid the protest at Jantar Mantar against NEET paper leak.

Amid uncertainty, several schools have shifted to online or hybrid mode as Metro services and mobile connectivity remain affected and barricades choke arterial roads. Among the schools that are close to the protest site are Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, Modern School at Barakhamba Road, and St Columba’s School.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood told The Indian Express on Friday that the government is not interfering in how school administrations handle the ongoing stir even as he recently convened a meeting with all Deputy Directors of Education to review broader school safety and general concerns.

On Monday, during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, which saw the use of batons and tear gas to curb the agitation, schoolchildren were stranded in school buses for four to five hours, claimed some parents.

A parent of a student from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan said he had to wait until around 5 pm to know whether his child had reached their home in Bengali Market.

A father of a five-year-old child, who studies at Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, recounted the ordeal faced by his wife. “Baccha hai, school intezaam karega. Rehne do unko school me. (The child is in school; the school will make the arrangements. Let them remain in school),” she was told by a security personnel, according to him.

The school on Friday said that it has shifted to online classes.

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After a school bus carrying students from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate was reportedly stuck on the road for three hours, the school switched to online mode on Tuesday before adopting a hybrid mode on Wednesday and resuming physical classes from Thursday. The school also issued advisories to parents, asking them to remain in touch with bus attendants, as traffic restrictions continued.

The school transitioned to online mode for its junior wing on Friday. Meanwhile, exams for senior sections have been postponed, as per an official circular by the school and teachers instructed to hold hybrid classes for Classes 6-12.

At Modern School on Barakhamba Road, a Class 10 student said that the aftermath of tear gas use at the protest site was felt at the school campus this week. Even as the school held physical classes on Thursday, the attendance remained low, the student claimed.

Queries sent to the school related to academic disruptions by The Indian Express did not elicit a response.

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At St Columba’s School, regular classes have continued, but the school, in a notice, underlined that it delayed its inter-school festival — Columban Mélange — “in view of the prevailing situation”.

Vishal Sharma, whose child is in Class 9 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, said the school has been operating in a hybrid mode.

“The school is just five to seven minutes from Jantar Mantar, it made us (parents) deeply anxious about sending our boys to classes. Despite the chaotic environment and the unexpected scale of the protest, the management handled everything very efficiently by dispersing classes in a staggered manner through six separate gates. Students were only released after parents called the class teachers to confirm arrival. While some parents organised carpools, the situation was still tense on Wednesday.” Sharma said. He added that the school bus services especially to the inner Connaught Place and other parts of Lutyens’ Delhi had to be rerouted.

The situation has also raised questions about how schools are dealing with conversations around the ongoing protests, said Aparajita Singh, head of Delhi Parents Association. “The schools need to be sensitive to the circumstances students are navigating and ensure that their safety and emotional well-being are not overlooked amid the ongoing disruption,” she said.

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A principal of a school in West Delhi’s Dwarka said political discussions were not permitted on campus. A senior teacher, who did not wish to be named, however, said that the uncertainty surrounding the disruption was difficult to ignore, particularly for senior students concerned about their future.

A Delhi-based collective of mothers has also raised concerns over the reported use of expired tear-gas ammunition during the police action.

In a representation to the Central Pollution Control Board on Wednesday, Warrior Moms said there were credible reports that expired tear-gas shells may have been used against protesting students and citizens

and sought an independent scientific and environmental investigation.