Protesting students allege police lathi charged them during protest

Students affiliated with the Gurugram University, who had been protesting outside the university premises in sector 51, on Tuesday alleged that police resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.

At least 150 students had gathered to protest demanding online exams for the current semester instead of offline mode. Students contend that since classes were conducted in online mode, their exams should also follow the same procedure and must be conducted in virtual mode. The exams are scheduled to start from February 25. Last week, the students had protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office.

Police however denied that any force was used, adding that 4-5 students were hauled into a bus since they were blocking the road and later let off with a warning.

Ashish Gupta, a final year masters student, said, “We have been protesting since February 2 and have requested the university to allow students the option of taking exams online. The university had been closed several times due to the pandemic and pollution. A lot of syllabus was covered in a short span in online classes. Students will face difficulty in writing exams in offline mode.”

Gupta alleged that while they were protesting, some police personnel misbehaved with students and when they objected, the police restored to lathi charging.

“Police used force and at least 7-8 students suffered minor injuries. Police put some students into a bus later,” said Gupta.

Rahul Dev, SHO, sector 50 police station, said, “Four-five students were put into a bus as they were blocking the road and later let off. No lathicharge or force was used by the police.”