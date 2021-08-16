Students of three DSEU courses to ‘earn while they learn’ through graduate apprenticeship programme

As part of its industry-classroom relationship, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has introduced a Graduate Apprenticeship Programme in three of its courses, which will enable students to work with industry partners during the course of their studies.

The apprenticeship embedded programmes will be introduced in BBA Retail Management, BMS Land Transportation, and BMS E-Commerce Operations.

This is being facilitated through an agreement between DSEU, Sector Skill Councils (SSC), and the industry partner. Students of the three year BBA Retail Management will undergo a 21-month apprenticeship period, and according to the university administration, will be onboarded by the industry partner in a supervisory role on the completion of their degree. In the BMS Land Transportation and BMS e-Commerce Operations programmes, all students will be offered a year-long apprenticeship in their third year.

“Under the programme, students will undergo on-the-job training (OJT) while applying classroom-based learning during the three-year degree course. The curriculum for these courses shall run in a hybrid model with requisite academic portions aligned as per the UGC credit system for degree programmes. This way students will be granted credits for the training and work experience in the real-work environment,” said DSEU VC Professor Neharika Vohra.

Dr. Neeta Pradhan Das, Head-Strategy and Partnerships, said that enabling students to work for a ‘considerable time’ before graduate was a key concern while adopting the apprenticeship programme. “These courses have been designed in close collaboration with the industry. Industry partners have most willingly expressed their interest in training young minds in real-life scenarios and providing them with maximum industry exposure. Partners believe that proficiency in the domain can be best achieved when the student spends considerable time working in various roles undergoing training and practicing the conceptual learnings while pursuing their degree,” she said.