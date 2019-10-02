Students must become dengue warriors: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday asked school students to become “dengue warriors” and prevent the spread of the disease in their neighbourhood by participating in the government-run campaign to tackle the issue.

Addressing students through video conferencing, Kejriwal urged them to become active members of the ‘10 minutes 10 week’ campaign, which began on September 1. Through it, the government is asking people to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure there is no stagnant water in their homes, which could allow breeding of mosquitoes. The campaign will conclude in mid-November.

He said mosquito larvae take 7-10 days to hatch, and clearing the water every week would effectively prevent the spread of dengue. “I want students to be involved in the campaign. I want them to become its ambassadors in their neighbourhood to encourage everyone to check their houses, and change or remove stagnant water. If we drain the water stored in our houses on the seventh day, then the eggs will not hatch,” said Kejriwal.

“If we check our house and tell our neighbour to check his or her house, I guarantee that no one in your house will get dengue,” he said. For this, students will get “dengue kits,” including pamphlets, stickers and ‘dengue warrior’ badges.

“The kits will also have stickers saying ‘my house is dengue-free’. Once you have checked your houses, paste the sticker outside it. Then urge your neighbours to do the same,” he said.

Kejriwal said he will interact with students once again in 15 days, to talk about pollution.