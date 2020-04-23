Students, migrant workers facing eviction threats over rent can go to police: Delhi govt

Children receive dinner for their families from the Civil Defence in New Delhi on Thursday. Children receive dinner for their families from the Civil Defence in New Delhi on Thursday.

Migrant labourers and students facing eviction threats from landlords over immediate payment of rent can approach the police, the Delhi government has said.

After the government received reports of landlords “forcing” students to pay rent immediately and threatening them with eviction, said an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, district magistrates have been orodered to undertake awareness campaigns in areas densely populated with workers, migrant labourers and students, and advise people to approach the police against such coercive acts.

“Instances of landlords forcing students for immediate payment of rent or face eviction have been brought to the knowledge of the government. The DMs shall undertake awareness campaign on this issue particularly in areas having higher density of workers/migrant workers/students to advise affected persons to lodge complaints at police control rooms by calling 100,” the order, dated April 22, states.

DCPs have also been asked to share action taken reports against such complaints on a weekly basis with DMs from April 27.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on March 29 issued an order directing landlords not to take rent for at least a month in cases where tenants happen to be migrant workers. “If any landlord is forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they shall be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the DDMA said.

