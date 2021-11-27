Now, students from international boards will no longer need CBSE’s nod for admission to affiliated schools

Students from international boards will no longer need to seek prior approval from CBSE to seek admission in schools affiliated with it.

According to the board, this decision has been taken to ease the admission process in light of an increased number of families shifting to India.

“In the post-pandemic period, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad in foreign boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE,” a notification by the board read.

Students from international boards are admitted to CBSE schools on the basis of equivalency of classes in both the boards. Earlier, every such student had to apply to the CBSE through the school for approval from the board to seek admission based on this equivalency.

“Keeping in mind the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE has decided that now onward, no such prior approval is required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE,” the notification added.