Students in Delhi govt schools up from 15 lakh to 18 lakh in last year: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday presented the outcome budget for 2021-22 at the Delhi Assembly, highlighting his government’s performance on 1,036 indicators.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Aam Aadmi Party government is the first and only one in the country to perform such an exercise, meant to inform people about the government’s performance and details of various schemes and projects implemented in the previous financial year. “How much budget is allocated to a particular project, how much money you spent from that budget, how much work was completed and services produced as a result of any scheme, for instance construction of mohalla clinics and classrooms – this is ‘output’. But ‘outcome’ is the number of people who benefitted from that mohalla clinic or any services delivered. And Delhi is the only state to introduce and present the report for the last five years,” said Sisodia.

He also targeted BJP leaders in the opposition: “If you will ask a general knowledge question – which government makes promises and also delivers them on time? – everyone, including school children, will answer this question, except some MLAs.”

He said the AAP government constructed 13,181 new classrooms in its schools and the number of students studying in Delhi government schools increased from 15 lakh to 18 lakh. “About 20 schools of specialised excellence were started last year and 11 more will be added. The government has received 80,000 applications for 4,100 seats,” he told the assembly.

He said the Delhi government will implement the deshbhakti curriculum in all private schools from the next academic year, and “28 lakh students will study deshbhakti every day besides government school students”.

Work is also underway on the Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) and 30 schools have been affiliated so far. “About 2,312 students will study the IB syllabus and appear for the boards next year under DBSE in collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB),” he said.

On higher education, he said land to construct the Delhi Sports University has also been allotted and 250 sportspersons will be enrolled for training from next year.

On health, he said about 1.44 crore patients availed free health services from mohalla clinics between April and December 2021. “Around 60,000 patients are getting treatment per day at these clinics. As per our survey, 90% of 2,500 patients who visited mohalla clinics were satisfied with the services and more than 85% reported that they had to wait only for 20 minutes before meeting a doctor. The number of beds in hospitals increased from 10,055 in 2019 to 13,844 in December 2021,” said the deputy CM.

He said that 77% of about 2,200 patients surveyed who are getting treatment at Delhi government hospitals are satisfied with services. Oxygen beds in Delhi government hospitals increased from 3,865 in 2019-20 to 9,243 in 2021.

The Delhi government also plans to conduct a survey and take feedback from patients at government hospitals every three months.

He further said 100% of Delhi’s population has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 90% has received the second dose. And, 70% of teenagers have been inoculated with both doses.

On the transport sector, Sisodia said, “The government stopped all manual counter services and started faceless services last year. Between August and December, 5 lakh people benefited from this. About 3 crore women availed free bus ticket scheme.”

He said that 10% of total vehicles registered in Delhi last year were electric: “Our target is to achieve 25% share by 2024.”

The government has installed 125 national flags across the city so far and will put up 200 more flags by April 30.

So far, the PWD has installed 1.5 lakh CCTVs last year and 1.33 lakh more will be installed by the end of this year. “Home Minister Amit Shah asked us, where are the CCTVs you promised. But Shah ji, you don’t need binoculars, these are installed on the ground, not the sky. It is our CCTV cameras that helped us find the mobile of your MLA that was snatched recently,” he said.

Further, 10,500 WiFi hotspots have been installed across the city, he said.