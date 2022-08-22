scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Students from ABVP clash with JNU security staff over fellowship funds

Videos of the incident show dozens of students and security staff alike crammed in the office, where they can be seen shoving each other. In one video, the guards appear to be hitting out at the students.

Members of the ABVP alleged that multiple students were injured during the clash. (Express)

Students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and members of the security staff at Jawaharlal Nehru University clashed on Monday afternoon, after students gathered at the finance office demanding release of fellowships.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident but said that no FIR was registered in the matter. “We received a PCR call about the clash between students and security staff. We have also received complaints from the security staff and students. The matter was resolved before we reached the spot,” said a senior police officer in the Southwest district.

Videos of the incident show dozens of students and security staff alike crammed in the office, where they can be seen shoving each other. In one video, the guards appear to be hitting out at the students.

Also read |Section of JNU teachers hits out at VC over her concerns on CUET format for PG admissions

Members of the ABVP alleged that multiple students were injured during the clash. ABVP JNU secretary Umesh Chandra said students had gone to the finance office to enquire about delayed release of fellowships. “Around 20-30 of us had gone. Students have not been getting fellowships for many months and we went to ask for these. We had gone to ask for our right. We had gone at around 11.30 am. Security was called in and we were attacked around 12.30 pm. A glass door broke during this and students sustained injuries,” he said.
JNU Rector Ajay Dubey could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

Meanwhile, Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said: “Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaints we receive.”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 06:30:44 pm
Next Story

ISL champions Hyderabad FC start Durand Cup campaign with dominating win over TRAU

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Express Opinion

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Premium
Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement