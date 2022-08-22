Students from ABVP clash with JNU security staff over fellowship funds

Students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and members of the security staff at Jawaharlal Nehru University clashed on Monday afternoon, after students gathered at the finance office demanding release of fellowships.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident but said that no FIR was registered in the matter. “We received a PCR call about the clash between students and security staff. We have also received complaints from the security staff and students. The matter was resolved before we reached the spot,” said a senior police officer in the Southwest district.

Videos of the incident show dozens of students and security staff alike crammed in the office, where they can be seen shoving each other. In one video, the guards appear to be hitting out at the students.

Members of the ABVP alleged that multiple students were injured during the clash. ABVP JNU secretary Umesh Chandra said students had gone to the finance office to enquire about delayed release of fellowships. “Around 20-30 of us had gone. Students have not been getting fellowships for many months and we went to ask for these. We had gone to ask for our right. We had gone at around 11.30 am. Security was called in and we were attacked around 12.30 pm. A glass door broke during this and students sustained injuries,” he said.

JNU Rector Ajay Dubey could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said: “Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaints we receive.”