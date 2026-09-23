Student suicide at IIT Bombay: IIT Kanpur, Indore faculty forums rally behind Prof Doolla

AFTER IIT DELHI and Madras, faculty forums of IIT Kanpur and Indore have extended their support to Professor Suryanarayana Doolla who has been removed from the post of Dean (Administrative Affairs) at IIT Bombay following the suicide of a student.

Professor Doolla was the invigilator in the hall where students, including Sahil Wakode, were taking a test. Doolla allegedly caught Sahil with a mobile phone and using ChatGPT inside the hall. Later that day, the student died by suicide.

IIT Kanpur faculty forum in a statement said: “…While we mourn the loss of a young life, we are also alarmed by the sequence of events which are unfolding following this tragic event. As per the press release of IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, Prof Suryanarayana Doolla was only discharging his duties as the course instructor and invigilator.”