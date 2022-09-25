After student suicide, DU asks colleges to counsel students on ‘importance of human life’

Days after a student of Zakir Husain Delhi College died by suicide, the Delhi University’s proctor has advised college and hostel officials to counsel students on “the importance of human life”.

An advisory addressed to deans, heads of departments, directors, principals, provosts and wardens in the university stated that there is a “recent trend” of students “taking away their lives” because of an inability to handle pressure.

“There is a recent trend seen in University of Delhi that some students are unable to take pressure of studies and otherwise and are taking away their lives. There are also incidents reported where Proctor’s Office has received threats by various students to commit suicide on insignificant issues,” it states.

The advisory goes on to state, “All the Heads/Directors/Principals/Provosts/Wardens are advised to counsel their students from time to time and explain to the students about the importance of human life and its value”.

The proctor also asked them to include similar counselling sessions in the orientation programmes which will be conducted for the new batch of students once they join the university.

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old student died after jumping from a building at Zakir Husain Delhi College.