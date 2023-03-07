Student suffers injuries while boarding school bus in Gurgaon; driver booked for rash driving

A 14-year-old student of Class 7 allegedly suffered injuries while boarding his school bus in Gurgaon on Monday, said the police who have booked the school bus driver for rash driving.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 am when the boy, a student of a private school in Pataudi, was boarding the school bus near his house.

In the police complaint, his mother said that she dropped her son near the house and then left for her office. “Around 8.30 am, I got a call from the school bus driver informing me that my son had been injured. I immediately reached my society and the residents informed me that the bus driver was speeding and driving negligently. The moment my son was getting on the bus, the driver drove off. My son fell and suffered injuries. An ambulance was called and he was rushed to a hospital for treatment. On several occasions earlier, I had informed the school authorities about the bus driver’s negligent driving,” she said in the FIR.

The police said that the boy suffered injuries on his leg. “His leg brushed against the bus tyre and a part of the skin below the knee came off. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to another private hospital for treatment,” said an officer. The police have registered a First Information Report against the bus driver based on the complaint of his mother. The driver has been summoned for investigation on Tuesday, the officer said.

A case was registered against the bus driver under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 10 A police station.