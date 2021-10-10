Student shot dead at Gurgaon university: Anxious and scared, say classmates, many return home

Two days after a 21-year-old final-year student of SGT University was shot dead allegedly by another student on campus, several classmates of the victim have left their hostels and returned home. They have decided against attending classes for a few days till the accused persons are arrested.

Vinit, a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), was shot dead on Friday afternoon while walking to his hostel with a group of friends. Police have booked four students from the same university on murder charges.

One of the victim’s classmates, requesting anonymity, said, “There is a feeling of fear and anxiety among students and parents. The students are rattled. We have spoken to the class representative and shared our concerns regarding security of students on the campus. At least for the next three-four days till police arrests the culprits, we shall not attend classes on campus.”

Another classmate said, “After the incident, many day scholars and at least 20 students of the hostel have returned to their homes. It is difficult to attend classes. Students have only been discussing this [incident] for past two days and our parents are also worried. I hope the culprits are arrested soon.”

A spokesperson for the university said it was natural to expect such a reaction after the tragic incident.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. We are ensuring that all necessary security arrangements are in place for safety of students. For two days now, we have been conducting interviews to hire private security staff. We are also installing more CCTVs and metal detectors at entry points. Classes on campus will continue as scheduled. Some students have left the hostel, but teachers and staff are in constant touch with them and addressing their concerns,” said the spokesperson.

DCP (West) Deepak Saharan said, “Four crime teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons. We have got some leads and they will be arrested soon.”