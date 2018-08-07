Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
  • Delhi: Student molested by seniors in school bus, says police

The victim alleged that he was touched inappropriately by three other male students in a school bus, a senior officer said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2018 3:01:32 pm
Delhi: Student molested by seniors in school bus, says police Police investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.

A male student of a private school in Delhi was allegedly molested by three seniors on their school bus on three different occasions, police said on Tuesday. The incidents happened in the last week of July.

The student narrated the incidents to his mother on Monday, following which a complaint was filed. The victim alleged that he was touched inappropriately by three other male students in a school bus, a senior officer said.

A case has been registered against the three students under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.

