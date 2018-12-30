Student leader arrested for sharing ‘objectionable post’ about Haryana CM

The Gurgaon police Saturday arrested Sanjeev Kumar, the state vice-president of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of the INLD, for allegedly circulating a purported newspaper clipping defaming Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on social media.

“Sanjeev Kumar, who hails from Jind, was arrested from his village for putting up objectionable posts against the Chief Minister on social media,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police. Kumar was produced in court on Saturday and was remanded in police custody for three days.

The purported clipping, which had gone viral Friday, claimed that Khattar, while speaking to members of the Punjabi community, made comments favouring them.

BJP’s Haryana state IT cell chief Arun Yadav had on Friday registered a case at the cyber crime police station in Gurgaon, alleging that the perpetrators were trying to “defame” and “denigrate” the Chief Minister, and “increase hatred and animosity” among the people of Haryana.

Police had registered a case under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) in addition to section 66 of the IT Act.