Student killed, friend critical as truck rams scooter on Mathura Road in Delhi, 1 held

A 19-year-old student was killed and his friend critically injured after a truck allegedly rammed their scooter near the Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road in South Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said. The driver has been detained, said police.
According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at the New Friends Colony police station regarding an unconscious person near the flyover. Police teams rushed to the spot amid heavy traffic congestion.
Officers said the deceased was identified as Manav (19), a resident of Sarai Julena. He was declared dead at the hospital after being found unconscious at the flyover. The injured, Md. Saad (21), a resident of Jamia Nagar, remains in critical condition. The scooty is registered in his father’s name.The accused driver, Jahul (32), a resident of Haryana’s Nuh, has been detained, said officers.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accident occurred between 12 am and 1 am. A scooter was allegedly hit by a truck heading towards Badarpur. The truck, loaded with grocery items, was en route from Badli in Northwest Delhi to Nagpur in Maharashtra.
Officers said the crime team inspected the spot, and no helmets were found at the scene.
A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and further investigation is in progress.
