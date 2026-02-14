Student killed, friend critical as truck rams scooter on Mathura Road in Delhi, 1 held

A 19-year-old student was killed and his friend critically injured after a truck allegedly rammed their scooter near the Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road in South Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said. The driver has been detained, said police.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at the New Friends Colony police station regarding an unconscious person near the flyover. Police teams rushed to the spot amid heavy traffic congestion.

Officers said the deceased was identified as Manav (19), a resident of Sarai Julena. He was declared dead at the hospital after being found unconscious at the flyover. The injured, Md. Saad (21), a resident of Jamia Nagar, remains in critical condition. The scooty is registered in his father’s name.The accused driver, Jahul (32), a resident of Haryana’s Nuh, has been detained, said officers.