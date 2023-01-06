Student in coma after accident: GB Nagar police to pitch in for treatment

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police announced that they will contribute Rs 10 lakh towards the treatment of Sweety Kumari, a 20-year-old engineering student who was left in coma following a road accident in which she and two friends were hit by a car on New Year’s Eve.

In the wake of the accident, Sweety was left with a brain injury that resulted in a clot, and bleeding from the ears, after which doctors at Kailash Hospital performed a surgery. She sustained multiple fractures on both legs.

According to doctors, her condition is improving, with signs of blinking and movement, and it is hoped that she will improve further by the weekend.

As her parents come from a farming background, her relatives had been crowdfunding the treatment via social media and were looking to raise a sum of Rs 10 lakh, having already raised Rs 1 lakh.

Making the announcement on behalf of police, DCP (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said, “To help with her treatment, all police personnel of the Commissionerate will contribute one day of their salary, which amounts to about Rs 10 lakh, on the direction of the Commissioner.”

Police had previously announced that three teams are examining CCTV footage and searching for the vehicle responsible for the incident, which remains untraced so far.