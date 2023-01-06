scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Student in coma after accident: GB Nagar police to pitch in for treatment

In the wake of the accident, Sweety was left with a brain injury that resulted in a clot, and bleeding from the ears, after which doctors at Kailash Hospital performed a surgery. She sustained multiple fractures on both legs.

Delhi accidents, Delhi road accident, delhi Student in coma, GB Nagar police delhi, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsMaking the announcement on behalf of police, DCP (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said, “To help with her treatment, all police personnel of the Commissionerate will contribute one day of their salary, which amounts to about Rs 10 lakh, on the direction of the Commissioner.”
Listen to this article
Student in coma after accident: GB Nagar police to pitch in for treatment
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police announced that they will contribute Rs 10 lakh towards the treatment of Sweety Kumari, a 20-year-old engineering student who was left in coma following a road accident in which she and two friends were hit by a car on New Year’s Eve.

In the wake of the accident, Sweety was left with a brain injury that resulted in a clot, and bleeding from the ears, after which doctors at Kailash Hospital performed a surgery. She sustained multiple fractures on both legs.

According to doctors, her condition is improving, with signs of blinking and movement, and it is hoped that she will improve further by the weekend.

As her parents come from a farming background, her relatives had been crowdfunding the treatment via social media and were looking to raise a sum of Rs 10 lakh, having already raised Rs 1 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

Making the announcement on behalf of police, DCP (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said, “To help with her treatment, all police personnel of the Commissionerate will contribute one day of their salary, which amounts to about Rs 10 lakh, on the direction of the Commissioner.”

More from Delhi

Police had previously announced that three teams are examining CCTV footage and searching for the vehicle responsible for the incident, which remains untraced so far.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 02:01 IST
Next Story

Conman held for duping 9 to the tune of `76 lakh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close