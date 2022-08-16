scorecardresearch
‘A bright student, cleared IIT first try’: Accident tears four families apart

Accident took place on NH-48, where an Innova was crushed under a truck coming from the opposite direction

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 8:27:19 pm
Two of the four victims of an accident on NH-48, where an Innova was crushed under a truck, were alumni of IIT Ropar (Sourced)

Two of the four victims of an accident on NH-48, where an Innova was crushed under a truck, were alumni of IIT Ropar and had recently started working at private companies in Noida. Relatives said they knew each other as they worked in the same sector in offices in Noida and had planned a trip to Udaipur since it was a long weekend because of Independence Day.

Police identified the deceased as driver Deepak Kumar (35) from Ghazipur; Adarsh Kumar (23) from Meerut; Kummara Poojith (23) from Bengaluru; and Muskan Tiwari (24) from Kolkata. The two injured have been identified as Prerna (22) from Kolkata and Jasnur Singh from Punjab.

In a condolence message on Facebook, IIT Ropar wrote: “We have to share with great sorrow that two of our alumni from 2018 batch, Adarsh Kumar, and Kummara Poojith, passed away in an accident today. The news is indeed more upsetting considering that they had just graduated from the Institute this May 2022.”

Adarsh, a computer science graduate from IIT Ropar, hailed from Meerut and had been staying in a paying guest accommodation in Noida. His father, Satyendra, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, said his son got a campus placement and worked at an investment bank in Bengaluru for a short time before moving to Noida to work at an MNC recently.

“He was a bright student, he cleared IIT exams in first attempt… It is tragic; so many lives cut short,” said his father. “We spoke to him around 11.30 last night. We were slightly worried about travelling during night time. He said they will reach Noida by 2 pm.”

Amit Shahi, Adarsh’s uncle, said, “Around 3 am, his mother woke up and thought of checking up on him. When she called his phone, a policeman answered the call and informed the parents of the accident. When they reached here, they got to know that he is no more.”

Police said Poojith Kummara had completed B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Ropar and was working as an R&D engineer at an electric design automation company in Noida for the past two months.

Muskan Tiwari (22), hailing from Bara Bazar in Kolkata, was also working at an MNC in Noida, said her family. At the mortuary on Tuesday afternoon, her father fainted when he saw her body. Sitting on a bench, when a police officer asked him for his daughter’s photo for documentation for the autopsy, her father took out his phone and opened her picture, kissing it repeatedly before breaking down.

“Her elder sister was getting married in a few months and she had been involved in all the planning,” a relative said.

The car driver, Deepak, was a resident of sector 70, Noida. His brother, Vinod Kumar, said, “He had been driving for over a decade. He worked as a driver for someone in Noida. He usually did not go long tours outside the state, but was asked to take people to Udaipur for two-three days as a favour to the owner’s acquaintance. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old child. I spoke to him last evening and he told me he would be back early morning,” said Vinod.

