Student admitted in ICU after march — corridors in RML quieter, security tighter

A 21-year-old student admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after the CJP march remains under observation in the ICU. (Express photo by Tabshir shams)

By Tuesday afternoon, the corridor outside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the fifth floor of Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital had fallen quiet.

The doors to the ward swung open every few minutes before closing again. Two police officers sat on the staircase outside – one scrolling through reels on his phone, the other leaning against the railing. Along the corridor, attendants of other patients sat on the stairs, pausing their conversations each time a nurse, doctor or ward attendant emerged through the doors.

According to the hospital staff, around 230 people were brought here for treatment after Monday’s police crackdown on the CJP protest. By Tuesday morning, while many had been discharged, only one protester — 21-year-old Sakshi, who is pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Computer Applications — remained in the ICU.