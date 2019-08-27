Student at DU’s school of open learning stabbed to death

An 18-year-old student of Delhi University was stabbed to death, allegedly by three persons, including a 27-year-old woman, following an altercation between two families in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri Sunday night.

The family of the victim, Riyaz Ansari, has alleged a member of the accused family harassed the victim’s cousin, and he was stabbed because he intervened. However, police denied the charges and claimed they had not received any complaint regarding a woman being harassed.

According to police, the victim had come to visit his maternal uncle in Vikaspuri when the incident took place. In a video, the victim’s cousin alleged she was harassed by a minor boy from another family. “I was standing outside my house when the boy approached me and asked to be friends. I told him to back off but he misbehaved with me. Later, one of our neighbours informed my father about the incident and he slapped the boy. The boy then called his elder brothers, who started fighting with my father,” the woman alleged.

She claimed she then called her cousin, Ansari, who rushed to the spot and tried to stop the attackers. “But they did not stop, and started beating him. One of them whipped out a knife and stabbed him before escaping the spot,” she claimed. Ansari was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police were informed about the incident and a case was registered against the accused and his family members under IPC sections 302 (murder), 452 (trespass) and 34 (involvement of more than one accused) at Vikaspuri police station. Police identified the three arrested accused as Shiv Kumar (22), Rekha (27) and Sarvesh (50). A fourth accused, Rahul (25), who allegedly stabbed Ansari, is absconding, police said.

The Delhi Police has claimed an altercation took place between both families over a petty issue, but did not divulge the exact reason. “We received a call about the incident from the hospital on Monday.

The victim was stabbed in the neck after he tried to stop a fight between his uncle and the accused. Both families live in the same building in Vikaspuri. We have recorded the statement of the victim’s family and are probing the matter,” said DCP (West) Monika Bharadwaj.

The victim’s cousin alleged, “More than five men attacked my father and my cousin, who had come home for dinner. I took him to the nearby hospital but he died during treatment.”

Police said the accused and his family work as ragpickers. Ansari was studying in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, said police.