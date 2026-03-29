Stuck for over two decades, Noida airport finally a reality

Noida International Airport at Jewar marks its official inauguration on Saturday, March 28, 2026, culminating a 25-year journey from its initial proposal in 2001 to becoming India's newest global aviation hub. (Express)

The inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on Saturday marks the culmination of a project that remained on the drawing board for over two decades, navigating shifting political priorities and regulatory hurdles.

The idea of a greenfield airport in Jewar dates back to 2001, when now Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Within months, in 2022, Mayawati took charge as CM and the proposal received preliminary clearance from the Union government. The project was soon shelved in 2003 by the next Samajwadi Party government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The project was revived in 2007 as the Taj International Aviation Hub by the then BSP government, with the airport planned along the Yamuna Expressway. Mayawati pushed the project for five years, describing it as a dream initiative.