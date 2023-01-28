Stuck between windshield and bumper, man dragged for 350 metres in Delhi, succumbs to injuries

A 41-year-old man was killed and another was injured after a car hit their scooter in Northwest Delhi’s Keshav Nagar and allegedly dragged one of them, who got stuck between the windshield and bonnet of the car, for 350 metres, the police said. The occupants of the car were students who were allegedly drunk at the time of the accident, the police added.

On Friday, at around 2.57 am, two PCR vans of Keshav Puram police station were on night patrolling duty in Kanhaiya Nagar when they noticed a car hit a scooter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The collision led to one of the riders being thrown in the air. He fell on the roof of the car and then onto the road, the police said. “Another rider also jumped high in the air and got stuck between the windshield and bonnet of the car which opened due to the impact of the collision,” the DCP added.

The scooter got stuck in the bumper of the car. “The driver of the offending vehicle, instead of stopping his car, accelerated it towards Inderlok in an attempt to flee from the spot,” DCP Rangnani said.

A PCR van intercepted the vehicle at a distance of around 350 metres from the spot. “The driver of the offending vehicle and four other occupants tried to escape from the spot but police caught two accused, Parveen and Diviansh Puri,” a police official said.

Both victims were shifted to a nearby hospital where one, Kailash Bhatnagar, succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead. The other victim, Sumit Khari, is undergoing treatment.

A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act was lodged. During interrogation, three more accused, all 19-year-olds were arrested.

Advertisement

On interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused were students and they were roaming around after attending a wedding function. “During their medical examination, it was revealed that all accused were under the influence of alcohol,” a police official said.