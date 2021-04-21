scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Latest news

‘Stuck’ at Singhu border, Delhi Police helps move truck carrying oxygen to hospital

Police said the oxygen cylinders were to reach Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini this morning but the truck wasn't able to cross the Singhu border.

Written by Jignasa Sinha | New Delhi |
Updated: April 21, 2021 4:04:35 pm
Police said the oxygen cylinders were to reach Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini this morning but the truck wasn't able to cross the Singhu border (Representational Photo)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday helped move a truck carrying oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway enroute Delhi after it was allegedly “stuck” at the Singhu border due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Police said the oxygen cylinders were to reach Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini this morning but the truck wasn’t able to cross the border.

DCP (Outernorth) Rajiv Ranjan said they received information from the District Magistrate (DM) Northwest at around 9 am on Wednesday about the truck.

“There was a lack of oxygen cylinders at the hospital. Station House Officer at Alipur along with other staffers rushed to the KMP flyover. The truck was found loaded with cylinders. With the help of Haryana police and traffic officials, the team cleared a passage,” said the DCP.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police staff on bikes and vans escorted the truck to the hospital within 30 minutes of the distress call.

📣 JOIN NOW 📣: The Express Explained Telegram Channel

Meanwhile, the Kisan Ekta Morcha released a statement about the incident saying, “Farmers have kept open a way to emergency services since the first day. Not a single ambulance or essential goods service has been stopped. It is the government that has put strong and multilayers barricades (nails), not the farmers… false propaganda is being spread against farmers that they have blocked the roads and not letting oxygen into Delhi. This is completely false news. Yes, we are protesting but not against the covid patients, warriors or common citizens, we are against the government’s discriminatory policy on agriculture.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x