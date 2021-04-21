‘Stuck’ at Singhu border, Delhi Police helps move truck carrying oxygen to hospital

Police said the oxygen cylinders were to reach Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini this morning but the truck wasn't able to cross the Singhu border (Representational Photo)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday helped move a truck carrying oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway enroute Delhi after it was allegedly “stuck” at the Singhu border due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

#WATCH Delhi | Alipur Police Station, Outer North District police facilitated the movement of Oxygen tanker from Singhu Border, which was stuck at Kundli Border today. The tanker was scheduled to arrive at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini. (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/ndKptJ3nUZ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Police said the oxygen cylinders were to reach Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini this morning but the truck wasn’t able to cross the border.

DCP (Outernorth) Rajiv Ranjan said they received information from the District Magistrate (DM) Northwest at around 9 am on Wednesday about the truck.

“There was a lack of oxygen cylinders at the hospital. Station House Officer at Alipur along with other staffers rushed to the KMP flyover. The truck was found loaded with cylinders. With the help of Haryana police and traffic officials, the team cleared a passage,” said the DCP.

Police staff on bikes and vans escorted the truck to the hospital within 30 minutes of the distress call.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Ekta Morcha released a statement about the incident saying, “Farmers have kept open a way to emergency services since the first day. Not a single ambulance or essential goods service has been stopped. It is the government that has put strong and multilayers barricades (nails), not the farmers… false propaganda is being spread against farmers that they have blocked the roads and not letting oxygen into Delhi. This is completely false news. Yes, we are protesting but not against the covid patients, warriors or common citizens, we are against the government’s discriminatory policy on agriculture.”