Stubble season approaching, Kejriwal pitches cash incentives for farmers

The Punjab government has proposed providing a cash incentive of Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers for not burning stubble, with contributions from Punjab, Delhi and Union governments, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said the Punjab government has sent the proposal to the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Delhi government will implement the same once the commission has taken a decision.

“The Punjab government has sent a proposal to the Air Quality Commission as per which the farmers will be provided cash incentive of Rs 2,500 per acre for not burning their paddy stubble. They are free to use technology of their choice. The Punjab government has proposed that it will give Rs 500, the Delhi government will give Rs 500 and the Central government can give Rs 1,500. Whenever the Air Quality Commission takes a decision, the Delhi government will implement the same. We are ready to do everything possible to protect the environment as we are committed to provide a healthy environment to the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

The burning of paddy stubble to clear the fields after the harvest is one of the factors contributing to pollution in the NCR in winter. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the share of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi peaked at 48% last year.

Seven EV charging stations inaugurated

Meanwhile, Kejriwal inaugurated seven electric vehicle charging stations at bus depots across Delhi on Wednesday. These are at the Rajghat, IP Estate, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Mehrauli, Dwarka Sector 2 and Dwarka Sector 8 bus depots. Delhi currently has over 2,000 charging points, according to a communication from the government.

The charging stations have slow and fast charging set-ups. A tariff of Rs 3 per unit has been fixed for slow chargers while the cost will be Rs 10 per unit for fast chargers. The one Delhi mobile application can help electric vehicle users find charging stations.

According to the Delhi government, 9.3% of the vehicles sold so far in 2022 were electric vehicles.