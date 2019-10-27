‘Stubble burning impact on Delhi to peak today’

The impact of stubble burning taking place in North West India on Delhi’s air quality is expected to reach 19% Sunday — the highest till date — as per analysis from the central government’s air quality and weather forecast system, SAFAR.

Officials from SAFAR Friday had said farm fires in Haryana and Punjab are gradually increasing and following the same pattern as of October last year. On Saturday, the contribution of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi rose to 13% from 4%.

“Surface and boundary layer winds at present are from easterly direction but will change to the northwesterly direction by late evening Saturday. This will have high potential to transport significant biomass, about 10% to 25%, to Delhi in the coming days,” SAFAR said Saturday.

However, the impact of bursting firecrackers on Diwali and biomass emissions would be countered by “not so calm surface winds” Monday, which will flush out the pollutants and bring the city’s air quality index in middle-end of ‘very poor’ category, added SAFAR.

The highest concentration of particulate matter of 10 and 2.5 micrometers (PM10 and PM2.5) is expected to be between 1 am and 6 am on the intervening night between October 27 and 28, according to SAFAR.

The share of pollutants from stubble burning may touch a peak value of around 25% between October 29-30.

If half the number of firecrackers are burned this year as compared to 2017 and 2018, the air quality may dip to ‘severe’ for a short period on Monday, before pollutants are flushed out by surface winds.

The average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Saturday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 287 in the ‘poor’ category. The AQI on Diwali day, as per SAFAR, is expected to increase to 334, in the ‘very poor’ category.