Stubble burning: Delhi CM to meet environment minister over new tech developed at IARI

Speaking after a demonstration of the decomposer, the CM said, “I will meet the Union environment minister... and request him to speak to the neighbouring states to implement it."

To tackle crop residue burning by farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said his government will tie up with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) which has developed a method to speed up decomposition of paddy stubble.

IARI had earlier announced the development of the ‘Pusa Decomposer’, which uses eight strains of fungi packed into four capsules to bring down decomposition time of paddy straw from 45 days to 25 days.

Speaking after a demonstration of the decomposer, the CM said, “I will meet the Union environment minister… and request him to speak to the neighbouring states to implement it. We will implement it in Delhi…”

Dr Y V Singh, IARI Principal Scientist (agronomy), said the capsules, costing Rs 20 for a pack of four, can be mixed with 25 litres of water and sprayed on chopped paddy stubble over 1 hectare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd