Structural audit ordered for towers of 5 residential societies in Gurgaon

A fortnight after a large portion of sixth floor flat collapsed at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 killing two women, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, has ordered a structural audit of towers in five high-rise societies of Gurgaon on an urgent basis.

The cost of the audit, to be conducted by experts from IIT Roorkee, will be borne by the respective developers, officials said.

In a letter to senior town planner and district town planner Gurgaon, the district town planner (HQ) said various complaints regarding structural stability in high-rise societies have been received from Raheja Vedanta, Sector 108; Raheja Atharva, Sector 109; Brisk Lumbini, Sector 109; M3M Woodshire, Sector 107 and Mahindra Aura at Sector 110-A.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter and threat to the lives of residents, it has been decided to get the audit of structural stability, quality of construction which includes use of material in required ratio, quality of steel used and quality of other material used etc of the towers mentioned in above colonies, from IIT Roorkee on urgent basis along the same pattern as is being done by IIT Delhi at Chintels Paradiso, sector 109,” said the order by S K Sehrawat, district town planner (HQ). Officials said the team will flag issues and suggest measures to repair defects.

R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) Gurgaon said. “In light of the urgency of the structural audit, the Director General Town & Country Planning Department Haryana (DGTCP) has directed to submit factual situation of all complaints from about 60 colonies received at field offices, which will be sent by combined teams of field offices in 30-45 days. The visit will be done in presence of residents and developers. We assure the residents a safe environment.”

Following the incident at Chintels Paradiso, residents of societies especially the ones located along Dwarka Expressway had been demanding independent structural audits.

On February 14, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had given directions for a structural audit of the affected towers at Chintels Paradiso to detect defects in design or workmanship during its construction. The CM said the government in principle had decided that, apart from the structural engineers appointed by the builders, the Town and Country Planning Department would also conduct structural audits headed by reputed government institutions or structural engineers empanelled by them, before giving occupation certificates. The developer of ‘Mahindra Aura’ project said it was yet to receive any intimation regarding the audit.

Dimple Bhardwaj, Head of Marketing and Communication, Raheja Developers, developer of Raheja Atharva and Raheja Vedanta, said, “The construction work on our all projects have been awarded on turnkey basis to reputed builders like Shapoorji Pallonji and structural consultants like Dr P C Ragatha, an IIT Delhi alumnus. All reports submitted by builders and structural consultants ensure that the work was done with the best quality of material and specified IS codes by the authorities/government.”