Structural and infra audit: 34 Delhi government schools to be demolished

The DoE has invited bids from Central government public sector undertakings to appoint a project management consultant-cum-engineering, procurement and construction agency for the turnkey construction of these schools, officials said.

Thirty-four Delhi government schools have been identified for demolition following structural and infrastructure assessments, with the Directorate of Education (DoE) now carrying out a final evaluation of the survey findings before deciding the extent of demolition and redevelopment required at each site, officials said on Thursday. They added that ground assessment, including drone-based surveying, has been completed and teams within the DoE are currently examining the findings.

The assessment is looking not only at structural safety but also at the infrastructure and construction requirements of the schools, including which portions need to be demolished, repaired or redeveloped.

Of the 34 schools identified, demolition proposals for nine have already received approval, officials said. Work is underway in 16 other cases, while the remaining proposals are at different stages of assessment and processing. The exercise is part of a wider effort by the Delhi government to create a detailed digital and physical assessment of its government school infrastructure, offiicials said. The DoE has completed digital profiling of 1,090 schools, documenting the condition of buildings and facilities to identify infrastructure gaps and prioritise works, they added. The profiling included ground-level inspections as well as drone surveys, high-resolution imaging and 360-degree documentation of school premises. Officials said the drone survey has now been completed and the data is being evaluated by DoE teams before the final list of works is prepared. The assessment has covered issues ranging from structural condition and dilapidated buildings to electricity, water supply, sanitation and other essential infrastructure. It is being used to determine whether individual buildings or blocks should be retained, repaired, retrofitted or demolished, an official said.