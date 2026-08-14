Structural and infra audit: 34 Delhi government schools to be demolished
The assessment is looking not only at structural safety but also at the infrastructure and construction requirements of the schools, including which portions need to be demolished, repaired or redeveloped.
The DoE has invited bids from Central government public sector undertakings to appoint a project management consultant-cum-engineering, procurement and construction agency for the turnkey construction of these schools, officials said.
Thirty-four Delhi government schools have been identified for demolition following structural and infrastructure assessments, with the Directorate of Education (DoE) now carrying out a final evaluation of the survey findings before deciding the extent of demolition and redevelopment required at each site, officials said on Thursday. They added that ground assessment, including drone-based surveying, has been completed and teams within the DoE are currently examining the findings.
The assessment is looking not only at structural safety but also at the infrastructure and construction requirements of the schools, including which portions need to be demolished, repaired or redeveloped.
Of the 34 schools identified, demolition proposals for nine have already received approval, officials said. Work is underway in 16 other cases, while the remaining proposals are at different stages of assessment and processing. The exercise is part of a wider effort by the Delhi government to create a detailed digital and physical assessment of its government school infrastructure, offiicials said. The DoE has completed digital profiling of 1,090 schools, documenting the condition of buildings and facilities to identify infrastructure gaps and prioritise works, they added. The profiling included ground-level inspections as well as drone surveys, high-resolution imaging and 360-degree documentation of school premises. Officials said the drone survey has now been completed and the data is being evaluated by DoE teams before the final list of works is prepared. The assessment has covered issues ranging from structural condition and dilapidated buildings to electricity, water supply, sanitation and other essential infrastructure. It is being used to determine whether individual buildings or blocks should be retained, repaired, retrofitted or demolished, an official said.
“Some schools have also been found to have waterlogging problems or to be located at sites that are unsuitable for continued use as school campuses,” said an official.
Earlier, structural audits had identified old and dilapidated buildings, some of which were found to have cracks and other safety concerns. Delhi Education department officials said they are simultaneously working on improving school infrastructure. It has proposed construction of 27 permanent school buildings on vacant land parcels under the DoE at an estimated cost of around Rs 900 crore. The proposed buildings are expected to be constructed as Ground+4, earthquake-resistant structures, officials said.
The 27 sites have been divided into five geographical clusters to enable faster execution and monitoring. The projects are expected to be completed within about 18 months.
The DoE has invited bids from Central government public sector undertakings to appoint a project management consultant-cum-engineering, procurement and construction agency for the turnkey construction of these schools, officials said.
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They added that the redevelopment exercise is also aimed at increasing classroom capacity and reducing overcrowding. Students in schools where demolition is undertaken will have to be accommodated through phased construction, shifting to other blocks or nearby schools, depending on the site-specific requirements.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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