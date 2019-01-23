‘Struck by lightning’, 34-yr-old man found dead in Faridabad

A 34-year-old man died after he was allegedly struck by lightning while working in his field at Faridabad’s Maujabad village Tuesday, police said.

“Villagers claim the victim, Satish, sought shelter in a small, covered enclosure near his fields when it started to rain. He was alone when the lightning allegedly struck,” said Assistant Sub- Inspector (ASI) Ram Singh, who is investigating the matter.

Dharambir Chauhan, a farmer in the village, whose field lies adjacent to Satish’s land, said, “I was also working in my fields when I suddenly heard a loud noise, like the crack of electric current. I immediately rushed to the place from where the noise originated… When I reached the enclosure, I saw Satish lying on a charpai. There seemed to be smoke coming from his body,” he said.

Residents rushed Satish to BK Hospital in the city, where doctors decalred him dead on arrival. Police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report before deciding on a further course of action. “Residents alerted us to the incident after they found the body, but by the time we arrived at the spot, they had already taken the victim to the hospital,” said ASI Singh.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. Although residents claim the victim was struck by lightning, this can only be confirmed once we receive the autopsy report,” he said.

Bhaan Singh Chauhan, the sarpanch of the village, said: “He was a good man and had no problems or conflict with anyone. He had been living in our village for many years…”

“I don’t think there is any reason to suspect this was anything more than a death caused by lightning, as eyewitnesses say. He did not have any enemies I know of,” the sarpanch added.