Strong winds uproot tree on Outer Ring Road, damages vehicles, during thunderstorm in Delhi

A thunderstorm brought overcast skies and light rainfall to Delhi on Thursday.

Strong winds also brought down a large tree on the Outer Ring Road near Nehru Place, which blocked both sides of the road and damaged vehicles, prompting traffic police to issue an alert that warned commuters to avoid the stretch.

Strong winds uproot a tree at Outer Ring Road in Delhi. (Express Photo) Strong winds uproot a tree at Outer Ring Road in Delhi. (Express Photo)

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded only traces of rainfall Thursday afternoon. The weather station at Mayur Vihar recorded 2 mm of rain, while the observatory at Delhi University recorded 0.5 mm.

The day, however, remained warm and humid, with the maximum temperature settling at 38.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was 83%. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on the day was 40.1 degrees Celsius in Southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh.

The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area that extends from Pakistan to the Bay of Bengal, lies south of its normal position and contributed to bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the country this week. The trough is expected to shift northwards from July 17, according to an IMD bulletin issued Thursday evening. The northward shift is set to bring widespread rainfall to parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, going by the bulletin.

Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next three days, the bulletin said. Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the forecast for Delhi from June 15 to 20.

From June 1 onwards, the Safdarjung weather observatory has recorded 148.2 mm of rainfall, 7% short of the normal of 158.8 mm for the season so far. Over the same period, the Palam weather station has recorded a much lower amount of rainfall – 55.8 mm – which is around 65% short of the normal of 160.4 mm at the observatory. The weather station at the Ridge has recorded 150 mm so far this season.