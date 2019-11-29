Strong winds, rain give Delhi best air day in two months

The Western Disturbance’s influence caused precipitation in the capital and its North Western regions. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The Western Disturbance’s influence caused precipitation in the capital and its North Western regions. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Strong winds and rain for two days in a row gave Delhi the best air quality it has seen in close to two months, on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 106, putting air in the ‘moderate’ category Thursday. AQI was at 134 on Wednesday.

However, according to officials at SAFAR, the relief is short-lived as air quality is expected to deteriorate to ‘poor’ on Friday and Saturday. “Air quality improved under the influence of fairly widespread rain recorded in consecutive days because of western disturbance.

The SAFAR model forecast suggests AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally to ‘poor’ category till November 30. On Thursday, the estimated fire counts were 147 and stubble transport-level winds were easterly. Hence, no significant stubble impact is expected in Delhi,” officials said.

Some areas in the city saw PM 2.5 concentration reach single digits early morning. At RK Puram monitoring station at 5 am, for example, PM 2.5 was 9 µg/m3. The standard is 60 µg/m3. At Aurobindo Marg at the same time, the concentration reduced to 12µg/m3.

“The massive improvement in air quality goes to show that the main factors that control a city’s air quality are wind speed and precipitation. That said, the only way to tide over bad weather days is to reduce base pollution levels,” said an IMD official.

Starting Friday, the predominant northwestern wind direction is expected to return and wind speed is expected to dip.

Delhi, meanwhile, turned cooler Thursday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. “Light rain and strong winds for the past two days have brought a sudden dip in temperature. Day temperature is expected to rise a little during the coming week, but night temperature is expected to drop significantly,” the IMD official said.

On Thursday, an overnight cloud cover meant the minimum temperature at 16.2 degrees Celsius was 6 degrees above normal. By Tuesday, this is expected to fall to 9 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App