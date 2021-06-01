Strong winds in Delhi cause trees to fall, walls to collapse

As per IMD, Delhi recorded 15.6mm of rain between midnight and 8.30am on Tuesday. (ANI)

Falling of at least 71 trees, seven incidents of wall collapse or building damage, and waterlogging at three locations were reported after Delhi witnessed strong winds and moderate intensity rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 15.6mm of rain between midnight and 8.30am and a wind speed of about 70 kmph was noted in West Delhi’s Palam around 1am.

The minimum temperature dipped to 17.6 degrees Celsius — 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. IMD records show the all-time lowest minimum temperature for the month of June is 18 degrees Celsius recorded on June 17, 2006.

A forecast from the IMD said that under the influence of a Western Disturbance, which caused the change in weather on Tuesday, rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over plains of northwest India and the Western Himalayan Region over the next two days.

While the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded 15.6mm of rain till around 8.30am, the Lodhi Road observatory recorded 13.2mm, Palam 16.4mm and South Delhi’s Aya Nagar 6.8mm.

A report from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation stated that eight trees fell in its Najafgarh zone, 16 trees in the southern zone, three trees in the Central zone and eight trees in the West zone. The North corporation reported five incidents of wall collapse, two cases of damage caused to buildings, and water logging at three locations. It also reported the falling of 41 trees in its area.

The Public Works Department got 40 waterlogging complaints in total.

Very light rain or thundershowers are forecast in Delhi on Wednesday, and thunder and lightning is possible on Thursday, as per the IMD.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 33.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal for this time of the year. It is forecast to be 36 degrees on Wednesday, 37 degrees on Thursday and 40 degrees by June 7.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Tuesday with a reading of 115, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI is forecast to improve and remain in moderate to satisfactory category for the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.