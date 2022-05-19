scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Strike at Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College, emergency services also likely to be affected

The strike comes after doctors on duty at the associated Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital were assaulted by the relatives of five-month-old twins who passed away at the hospital.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 10:56:21 am
Doctors have asked for the deputation of bouncers at high risk or vulnerable areas of the hospital and the formation of a quick response team. (Express photo By Amit Mehra)

Resident doctors at Lady Hardinge Medical College went on a strike Thursday, withdrawing from routine as well as emergency services from 9 am onwards. This comes after doctors on duty at the associated Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital were assaulted by the relatives of five-month-old twins who passed away at the hospital within days of each other.

The doctors have demanded an institutional First Information Report (FIR)—one where the individual doctor who was assaulted doesn’t have to personally appear for all legal proceedings—with a case being registered under the Delhi Medical Services Prevention of Violence and Property Damage Act. The doctors have asked for the deputation of bouncers at high risk or vulnerable areas of the hospital and the formation of a quick response team. They have also demanded, in a letter to the director, that a strict one-patient, a one-relative policy must be followed at the hospital.

“Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life-saviours is not acceptable,” the doctors said in a letter to their medical director.

“Assault on On-duty #Doctors in Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital (@LHMCDelhi) in #NewDelhi! Strongly condemning the incident, #FORDA demands strict action against the culprits. #CentralDoctorsProtectionAct is the need of the hour!!” said the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association on Twitter.

With violence against doctors leading to strikes across hospitals from time to time, and several national-level agitations as well, the Centre had thought of bringing in a central protection act with provisions to punish people who assault doctors or health professionals on duty. A draft that was formulated in consultation with several resident doctors’ bodies had proposed a 10-year imprisonment or Rs 10 lakh fine for grievously injuring a doctor on duty.

