Stricter action on toll tax evasion as MCD gears up for barrier-free entry to Delhi

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Months before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to shift to a barrier-free and technology-driven toll system across entry points to the Capital, the civic body is set to rejig the bylaws to curb toll tax evasions.
The House on Thursday passed the proposal to amend the existing Delhi Municipal Corporation (Toll-Tax) By-laws 2007.
The move comes in line with Supreme Court directions, a letter from MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar to the Municipal Secretary last month underlined, adding that the proposed amendments would allow automatic detection of toll and environment charge evasion, digital issuance of notices to defaulters, and technology-enabled recovery process against vehicle owners who evade the tax.
Earlier in January, the apex court had passed recommendations to the civic body to ensure the “installation of a barrier-free Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) System, which has to be integrated with Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Automatic Number Plate Recognitions (ANPR), at all 126 toll collection points by October to avoid vehicular stoppage and reducing congestion at Delhi border points.”
Under the proposed system, if commercial vehicles now enter Delhi without paying the toll tax, the civic body can use any authorised physical, electronic, digital or hybrid system, such as RFID reader, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera, FASTag scan as a proof to catch them. If the system shows that the toll money wasn’t successfully deducted, the authorities will treat it as a case of “wrongful passage”, and a notice will be sent to the owner.
After the issuance of the notice, the owner is liable to pay the amount within 72-hours, failing which a digital warrant of distress will be issued.
At the point of crossing or after entering Delhi, if the vehicle is intercepted by any designated official, the penalty will be equal to five times the applicable toll tax — this shall be immediately payable, along with unpaid toll tax and other dues.
As per the new rules, if a vehicle owner fails to pay the toll, penalty, or other dues by the deadline, the authority can proceed with recovery proceedings, and also auction vehicles or other property.
The proposal post the house approval will now be placed before the Delhi government, said officials.
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