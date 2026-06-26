Stricter action on toll tax evasion as MCD gears up for barrier-free entry to Delhi

As per the new rules, if a vehicle owner fails to pay the toll, penalty, or other dues by the deadline, the authority can proceed with recovery proceedings, and also auction vehicles or other property.

Months before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to shift to a barrier-free and technology-driven toll system across entry points to the Capital, the civic body is set to rejig the bylaws to curb toll tax evasions.

The House on Thursday passed the proposal to amend the existing Delhi Municipal Corporation (Toll-Tax) By-laws 2007.

The move comes in line with Supreme Court directions, a letter from MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar to the Municipal Secretary last month underlined, adding that the proposed amendments would allow automatic detection of toll and environment charge evasion, digital issuance of notices to defaulters, and technology-enabled recovery process against vehicle owners who evade the tax.