Will take strict action against those spreading false information on social media platforms: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

A day after the Union information and broadcasting ministry released a fifth list of YouTube channels from India and Pakistan that were blocked for “spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India,” I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Tuesday said that such actions will continue against those who spread wrong propaganda and misleading information.

He said that the government respects the freedom of speech, but “strongest action will be taken as per law” against “those who become a challenge for the country’s sovereignty and integrity, who indulge in wrongful propaganda.”

“The Government of India has once again blocked 16 YouTube channels and portals. This has happened for the fifth time. They had crores of views… It is a clear message for those people who are across the border or within the border, meaning outside the country or within the country, try to spread this kind of propaganda, fake news, myths and fear, strict action will be taken in future too,” he said, adding that “we cannot compromise in any way against the country’s security.”

Thakur said that the government has provided for “self-regulation within the rules” so that “people should work within the rules.” But, he said, “if anyone does anything wrong, we have taken strict action against them and will do it in future too.”

“Some people have misused the platforms” on social media, he said. “We are not against the use of digital media for taking the right information to the people. We welcome that. But, if someone is spreading fake news, that hurts the country and society. It also impacts the media who work hard towards ensuring correct information. It is hard for a common person to know what is right and what is wrong,” he added.

Talking to journalists on the side-lines of an event in Delhi, when asked about the ongoing controversy around the use of loudspeakers in mosques or for Hanuman Chalisa, Thakur said that “rules and regulations should be the same for everyone.”



He questioned the Congress leadership regarding the cases of kidnapping and rape in Rajasthan. “I wonder if Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) and Sonia (Gandhi) are in the country or not these days. In Rajasthan, shameful incidents take place every day. Rape and torture against women and girls, they are thrown into wells, their culprits are not caught for days. Have Sonia and Priyanka gone on a long leave like Rahul (Gandhi) goes? Do they not see Rajasthan’s law and order creak? I hope that they will take this seriously and the sleeping Rajasthan government will wake up,” Thakur said.

Talking about the accusations that only Hindu structures were being razed in Rajasthan by the government, Thakur said that “law views everybody the same, and those who follow it should view it as the same for everyone too.” He said, “Questions are being asked from the Rajasthan government, and they should respond to that. Why are the Congress and the Rajasthan government standing as mute spectators?”