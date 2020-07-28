Street vendors can resume work: Delhi government

“Due to some confusion, street hawkers were not allowed to work. The Delhi government is now taking out special orders, under which street vendors and hawkers will be allowed to operate their businesses,” CM Kejriwal said. (File photo) “Due to some confusion, street hawkers were not allowed to work. The Delhi government is now taking out special orders, under which street vendors and hawkers will be allowed to operate their businesses,” CM Kejriwal said. (File photo)

The Delhi government Monday passed an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart businesses. While street vendors had been allowed to operate in some markets earlier this month, because of lack of clear orders, many were not allowed to restart work.

“Due to some confusion, street hawkers were not allowed to work. The Delhi government is now taking out special orders, under which street vendors and hawkers will be allowed to operate their businesses,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

As per an order issued by the DDMA, vendors will be allowed to operate between 10 am and 8 pm for a week initially and will have to ensure social distancing. Weekly markets, however, have not been allowed to function.

Only a few vendors have returned to markets such as those at Karol Bagh and Jama Masjid, while many have resumed work at the Sarojini Nagar and Janpath markets.

At the Jama Masjid vendor market, only 20 of the 360 vendors under a vendor association have returned. Saira Banu (35), who sells clothes and earns Rs 300-400 on a regular day, returned two days ago: “What shall we do at home? We need to earn.” With four children and no income for the past few months, the family has been taking loans from people they know, eating at schools and shelters, and availing free ration.

To help vendors restart businesses, the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) scheme was rolled out by the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs on June 1. It provides Rs 10,000 loan with interest to vendors. Registration is on.

