Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Street vendor mowed down by BMW, dies

The deceased has been identified as Bashu Dev Shau, a resident of Munirka village.

Following this, the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said police. (Representational/File)

A 50-year-old street vendor died after a BMW car allegedly hit him late on Sunday in Southwest Delhi’s Munirka, officers said.

Police said that around 10.15 pm on Sunday, the vehicle allegedly hit a street vendor and his stall. “The car owner stopped his vehicle for a while before fleeing the spot,” police said.

A case under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been lodged at the Kishangarh Police Station, and the occupants of the car, including a businessman, his son and a driver, have been detained, officers said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 05:38 IST
