Street plays to open mic sessions: Delhi PWD plans outreach campaign to ensure upkeep of revamped stretches

To ensure upkeep and maintenance of roads redeveloped on the lines of European standards under the Delhi government’s ambitious streetscaping project, the Public Works Department is planning a slew of activities and campaigns. From street plays, open mic sessions, drawing, singing and painting competitions involving locals and children, the department hopes to bring about a behavioural change among the public to keep the stretches well maintained, clean and garbage free.

Starting Saturday, the PWD will organise monthly-public engagement activities under which it will involve the public to educate them on how the stretches have been developed using their money and how they should maintain it.

The streetscaping division will begin campaigning from two pilot stretches located in South and Northwest Delhi – Road Number 43 in Pitampura and the Moti Bagh-Mayapuri Chowk stretch. Under the pilot project, about seven busy and congested parts of the city are being revamped and beautified.

Besides, the PWD also plans to conduct these activities in nearby areas with a large footfall.

Officials said the main aim behind starting this initiative is to maintain these stretches and prevent vandalism, theft and damage after redevelopment. “A large part of city roads are well maintained and redeveloped, but due to lack of maintenance and care, they get damaged. The work on these two stretches is completed, except for some final touches. The stretches are open to the public and people are largely using it. However, despite installation of dustbins and signages, people do not follow rules – they throw garbage and spit and theft is a big problem. So, the PWD has decided to conduct these initiatives to create awareness,” said an official.

The PWD has also decided to hire an agency/company on a contract basis for maintenance and upkeep of these stretches. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Officials also said these stretches have expensive smart designer streetlights; trees, plants and shrubs especially transported from other states; artefacts, iron and steel sculptures. A few months ago, the PWD had to reduce the operational hours of ‘tiranga’ fountains on the redeveloped Chirag Dilli stretch after several incidents of people reportedly getting drunk and creating a ruckus — including wanting to take a shower or wash their faces.

The PWD has also decided to hire an agency/company on a contract basis for maintenance and upkeep of these stretches, including hiring two security guards to man either side of the road and three-five housekeeping staff on a shift basis to keep the stretch clean and prevent damage.