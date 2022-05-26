Stray dogs in city a neglected lot: Delhi HC

Observing that stray dogs in the capital are a neglected lot, the Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the municipal bodies to respond to a petition seeking a regular supply of vaccines to save the animals from diseases like canine distemper and parvovirus.

“It is necessary to look after stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for animal life but also because there will be a direct impact on the human population,” said the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta.

The court was hearing a petition that alleged there is no mechanism to vaccinate stray dogs to protect them from diseases such as canine distemper and parvovirus and the existing infrastructure for their vaccination and treatment is practically dysfunctional. The court was also told that there is no helpline to report in case a stray dog needs medical attention.

Seeking a clear and considerate stand of the government within six weeks, the court also directed the authorities to apply their mind to all these issues. It listed the matter for further hearing on November 4.

Rahul Mohod, a lawyer, in the petition said street dogs and other animals are under threat of the two viruses and the probability of death in such cases is 95 per cent. The vaccine is urgently required to be made free in the government veterinary hospitals to curb unnatural and painful death of street dogs, Mohod said further. Besides seeking availability of the vaccine in veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, the petition also sought appointment of a permanent committee to ensure its regular supply.

Mohod in the petition said that canine DHPPi vaccines are not available in any of the veterinary hospitals of Delhi government, and its price is very high in open market. Regarding the lack of infrastructure, the petition said, “It’s very difficult to take the street animals/dogs to the hospitals. Therefore, ambulances are urgently required to provide medical assistance on the spot.”