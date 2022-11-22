Stray dog beaten to death in Delhi: Police arrest 4 college students

Days after a pregnant street dog was beaten to death allegedly by a group of unknown men in New Friends Colony area, Delhi Police arrested four of the accused involved in the incident. Police said all four are college students of Don Bosco Technical Institute.

A case was registered Saturday after a woman filed a complaint with police, along with viral videos of the incident. Purported videos of the incident showed 10-20 men taking the dog to a tin shed and thrashing it as it howls. Some of them can be heard shouting “kill it, kill it”. They are then seen picking up the dog and leaving it on the field.

Police on Monday said the incident took place on October 30 when the students were playing on the ground. Police sources said the boys were playing games when the dog “came in between”.

“The dog lives nearby and often roams around the ground. The boys said they felt disturbed and their game was interrupted. They first started chasing the dog and made it run for some time. Later, they decided to teach the dog a lesson by beating it. A few of them then took the dog to a tin shed and assaulted it with sticks and stones. When they realised the dog had died, they took it to the same field and buried it,” claimed a police source.

Police recovered the dog’s carcass from the ground and sent it for an autopsy. As per locals, the dog was pregnant.

Senior police officers said they analysed the video footage and conducted a local enquiry, based on which four of the accused were identified and arrested.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said: “All accused persons are students of Don Bosco Technical Institute. Just after registration of the case, police swung into action and visited the institute but it was closed due to a holiday. Finally, police contacted the director and convinced him that the matter was serious. Then, one person came forward and gave details of a student, Avinash Minj (24)… The institute provided his details. A police team visited his place, but he was not present there and his phone was switched off. Avinash was arrested after some time. He confessed to his involvement. Based on his statement, the dog’s carcass was found. His associates, Anish Horhoriya, Rahul Kujur and Guruvachan, have also been arrested.”

A case under IPC Section 429 and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act has been registered.

“The present complaint is being filed against several accused… for committing the heinous crime of maiming and killing a white street dog… by hitting (it) continuously with a hockey stick and a baseball bat… dragging (its) lifeless body…The video also shows that despite the street dog hiding from the accused in the tin shed… the accused persons are seen looking for (it), laughing at (its) misery, clearly showing the intention and malice behind the heinous act …” reads the FIR.