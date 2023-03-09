Stray dog ‘beaten to death’ in Greater Noida Society, RWA officials and guards booked

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police booked unidentified resident welfare association (RWA) officials and security guards of an upscale society Monday after a stray dog was allegedly beaten to death on March 4 night.

A resident of AWHO Gurjinder Vihar, Sonam Chaddha, filed a complaint alleging that on the direction of RWA members, the guards beat the stray dog to death and banished it for its meat.

“It is unclear whether the dog is alive or dead as its body has not yet been recovered. We are investigating the matter and will take action accordingly,” said Vinod Mishra, station house officer of Beta-2 police station.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.), 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“… a cab driver of a society resident called in the morning that when he was exiting the society last night, he saw that security guards were beating a black dog mercilessly. The driver also said that the dog was either unconscious or dead. Commander Sukumar Bhasker, Priti Chawla, I (Sonam Chaddha) and other residents of AWHO society used to offer food to the black dog, and whenever required, we also provide medical care to the dog,” stated the FIR.

“I had put a red collar on the dog. When I learned that a dog was beaten to death last night, I started searching for that black dog, But I couldn’t find it. The dog was very healthy. We got the dog vaccinated and sterilised by the Greater Noida Authority. I suspect this was the same black dog who was mercilessly beaten and killed by the security guards on the night of March 4,” the FIR added.

The complainant said that if the police did not act and arrest the accused, she would take this case to court.